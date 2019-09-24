As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Market Valuation Declined, Polaris Capital Management Increased Its Position by $851,700; As Harvard Bioscience Com (HBIO) Stock Value Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lifted Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (HBIO) by 1164.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 88,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 7,855 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.97M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.56M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 62,910 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 15,000 shares to 67,791 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,110 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB) by 151,503 shares to 187,502 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc Com by 150,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,104 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HBIO shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Incorporated Ma owns 923,773 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 231,130 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Adirondack Rech & Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 48,439 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 5,226 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 68,414 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 178,506 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc holds 75,122 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 13,752 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.45M were reported by Blackrock. Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 0.06% or 720,540 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 38,483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,028 shares.