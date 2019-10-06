As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Market Valuation Declined, Inca Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $32.60 Million; Aspiriant Has Increased Its Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $2.13 Million

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 862,767 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 639,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 187,756 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, down from 827,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 196,103 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CAH vs. ALGN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could SmileDirectClub Knock Align Technology Out of Alignment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Investors Need to Know About SmileDirectClubâ€™s (SDC) IPO – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zimmer Biomet to distribute Align Tech intraoral scanners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,195 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 8,071 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 8,492 shares stake. Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 41,366 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Parsec Fin Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,949 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bares Capital Management reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 6,888 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 318,161 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Westpac Bk reported 17,023 shares. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 655 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.07% or 11,311 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.16M shares to 77,249 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj, worth $206,921.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $245.96 million for 12.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bancolombia: Growth In Retail Customers Is Diversifying SME Risk – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays: 15% Fall Since Bearish Note In April; Upgrade To Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan streamlines CIB exec roles: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.36M shares to 8.91 million shares, valued at $83.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.