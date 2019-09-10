As Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Shares Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Boosted Position by $9.54 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Increased Position by $2.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 293,895 shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares to 9,310 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27M shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares to 5.72 million shares, valued at $196.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.