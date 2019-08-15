As Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Stock Value Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Its Stake; Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Its Edison Intl (EIX) Holding by $1.83 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 76,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 1,220 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 77,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 9.39M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 23/03/2018 – CEO OF SPAIN’S BANCO SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ON OPTIMIZATION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE IN ITS U.S. HOLDING; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aaa.Mx Banco Santander México’s Proposed Certificados Bursátiles; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA LIKELY TO SEEK PRECAUTIONARY IMF CREDIT: SANTANDER; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL2.83B; 29/05/2018 – SANTANDER NAMES DIRK MARZLUF NEW HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY, OPERATIONS; 09/03/2018 – REG-SANTANDER UK PLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL 1Q LOANS R$280.40B; 29/05/2018 – Banco Santander México Appoints Ricardo Alonso Fernández as Deputy General Director of Risk; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATING TO NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY QUARZO CQS 2018 S.R.L; 29/05/2018 – Santander: Mr Marzluf Will Join on September 1

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 82.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 30,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 6,449 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 36,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.34M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 25/04/2018 – More Renewable Energy Helps Fight Climate Change; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail lntel” Podcast; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 69,084 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Old Bank & Trust In reported 6,827 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 58,209 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.11% or 2.89M shares. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Management Llc has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 23,097 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 5,936 shares. Ent Financial has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 4.53M shares. 247 were reported by Company Of Vermont. Proshare Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 87,032 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 59,672 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 1,237 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.50M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,617 shares to 127,701 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 6,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE: ZUO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Postmates plans to deliver September IPO – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 12, 2019, Expressnews.com published: “Troubled San Antonio oil-field services firm loses place on NYSE – San Antonio Express-News” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage, Safety – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Anaplan Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15,321 shares to 39,155 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).