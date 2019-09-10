As Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Td Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Zimmer Partners LP Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Position by $11.63 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44M shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 54,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 179,709 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 234,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 22.51M shares traded or 91.07% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 29/03/2018 – GLENCORE – BNP PARIBAS, HSBC BANK, BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI AND SANTANDER UK PLC WERE ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF SHANGHAI 601229.SS SAYS THREE SHAREHOLDERS INCLUDING SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT 600018.SS AND SPAIN’S BANCO SANTANDER PLAN TO INCREASE HOLDINGS IN THE BANK FOR AT LEAST 118.3 MLN YUAN WITHIN…; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES AAA.MX BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S PROPOSED CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER BANK, N.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 24/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA CEO SAYS EXPECTS NET PROFIT TO RISE IN 2018 VS 2017; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Rtgs In Spanish RMBS Deal Santander Hipotecario 3

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 631,488 shares to 289,255 shares, valued at $26.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 10,210 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt accumulated 26,800 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 41,081 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Company owns 100,616 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Opus Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pitcairn has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 2.53 million shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedge Management L Lp Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Assets Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 86,466 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 88,176 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nexus Investment Mngmt holds 0.08% or 17,000 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.77% or 438,909 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 38,118 shares to 617,391 shares, valued at $32.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 919,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).