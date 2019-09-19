As Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Market Value Declined, M&T Bank Cut Its Position by $1.44 Million; Arga Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake as Valuation Rose

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 87.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 70,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 10,550 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113,000, down from 81,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 7.78M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 360,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 306,476 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 667,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 14.19 million shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL STRIKE TO COST GOVT BRL14.4B IN REST OF 2018: SANTANDER; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER IS GAINING CREDIT, DEPOSITS MARKET SHARE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Santander Premium UK Equity Buys 1.1% of Inspired Energy Plc; 16/03/2018 – Bank of England says UK’s reliance on “kindness of strangers” for finance is rising; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PAY FOURTH 2017 GROSS DIV OF EU0.06/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATING TO NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY QUARZO CQS 2018 S.R.L; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 22/03/2018 – BRAZIL END-2018 SELIC RATE EST. CUT TO 6.25% AT SANTANDER; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL LEVELS NOT AN ISSUE IN SANTANDER TALK W/ INVESTORS: CEO

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23,009 shares to 23,014 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 932,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,644 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,050 shares to 75,935 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 711,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

