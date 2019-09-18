As Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder American Assets Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Grainger W W (GWW) as Market Value Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 31.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 38,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 56,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.64. About 315,535 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 532,233 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 332,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 10.08 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 06/03/2018 – ANTONIO DEL VALLE TARGETS BANCO SANTANDER IN U.S. COURT REQUEST; 09/03/2018 – 19WP: SANTANDER UK PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2017; 17/04/2018 – Santander VC Fund Invests in Brazil Startup Creditas; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS FEE REVENUES WILL GROW AT TWO DIGITS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – POLAND’S BZ WBK BZW.WA CEO SAYS AIMS AT MAXIMALISATION OF DIVIDENDS IN THE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 22/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BNCO SNTNDR PR l SAN_pi.N NEWS DISSEMINATION LAST $25.440000; 23/05/2018 – Fitch: Swap Counterparty Change in 2 Santander Transactions Credit-Neutral; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL WILL KEEP TIER 1 CAPITAL BETWEEN 12%-13%: CEO

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 72,551 shares to 219,704 shares, valued at $29.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 12,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

