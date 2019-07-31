As Banco Santander S A (SAN) Market Value Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Boosted Position by $391,368; Confluence Wealth Management Maintains Position in Dollar Gen New (DG)

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 353,430 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 97,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 493,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Banco Santander S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 3.39 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 30.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON NOTES ISSUED BY SANTANDER UK PLC FOLLOWING THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S DECISION TO NOT TAKE FURTHER REMEDIAL ACTION IN RESPONSE TO THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S…; 25/04/2018 – Santander Bank Wins Internet Advertising Award for its Business Banking Microsite; 22/05/2018 – MAHESH ADITYA NAMED CHIEF RISK OFFICER OF SANTANDER HOLDINGS US; 13/04/2018 – SANTANDER RIO SAYS IT SOLD ARS5B OF FIXED-RATE BONDS AT 25.5%; 04/05/2018 – SANTANDER BRAZIL CHIEF ECONOMIST MAURICIO MOLON SPEAKS; 16/03/2018 – Bank of England says UK’s reliance on “kindness of strangers” for finance is rising; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust; 24/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income EUR8.45B; 15/05/2018 – SANTANDER RIO CEO CRISTOFANI SAYS NO DEBT CRISIS IN ARGENTINA; 21/03/2018 – Santander Bank and Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Host 18th Annual Economic Outlook Event for Rhode Island Business Lea

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 5,402 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (DVY).

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Overnight earnings: BP, Airbus, Santander – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander Q1 underlying profit falls 4.2% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “PagerDutyâ€™s Jennifer Tejada is â€˜not your typical CEOâ€™ in Silicon Valley, but hopes to change that – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 73,889 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc has 1.79% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 107,561 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Oppenheimer Co Inc has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.07% or 108,237 shares. Meritage Management holds 55,807 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has 14,135 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.4% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2.32M shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De invested in 38,332 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank & has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 238 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,334 shares. Bokf Na owns 42,696 shares.