As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Harding Loevner LP Decreased Its Holding; Cubic Com (CUB) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Position

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 237,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.04M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 30,190 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 29,727 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 37,146 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $224.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 480,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Has Intuit (INTU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Airline Stocks That Will Help Your Portfolio Take Off – Investorplace.com” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “iShares MSCI Chile ETF: Chile Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Santander: Paying The Price For Its Association With Spain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2012 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard (MA) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year? – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $217.06M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares to 337,381 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,992 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cubic Corporation’s (CUB) CEO Brad Feldmann on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cubic’s Trafficware to Deliver Central Transportation Management System for Livermore, California – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cubic to Host Investor Meeting on June 24 in New York – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cubic Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. On Friday, May 10 HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 168 shares. 2,716 shares valued at $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by Aga Anshooman. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904.