As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stock Declined, Inca Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $5.76 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position Has Increased by Seatown Holdings

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 53,227 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 7.29 million shares traded or 41.41% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Santander Chile to buy 49% stake in Santander Consumer Chile – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Airline Stocks That Will Help Your Portfolio Take Off – Investorplace.com” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE trader: Insurance companies will be the big hurricane losers, but we’re watching Home Depot too – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander Chile: Unloved Because Of Its Association With The Santander Stable And Chile – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2016.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00 million shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $38.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares to 50,784 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile Unveils NB-IoT Asset Tracking Solution With Roambee – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPDATE – T-Mobile to Release Q2 Earnings â€“ Investor Call to be Rescheduled – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AGs suing to block Sprint/T-Mobile merger seek trial date extension – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) to Join S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US, (TMUS)/Sprint (S) Deal Take – Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Partners LP owns 439,000 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.01% or 1,204 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bank And has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stevens Lp accumulated 0.03% or 11,141 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 49,025 shares. Sei Invests holds 97,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 58,889 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Prudential Financial has 835,240 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0.02% or 53,291 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Putnam Investments Lc owns 1.11M shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,941 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling accumulated 0.03% or 2,215 shares. 10,737 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado.