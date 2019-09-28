As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Market Value Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Holding by $1.50 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Bank Of Stockton Cut Position by $492,199

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 155.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 51,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 84,976 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 33,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 197,250 shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,872 are held by Citizens And Northern. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Gru has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,057 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 23,749 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.36 million shares. 69,240 were reported by Maverick Cap Ltd. White Pine Cap Ltd Company holds 1.89% or 36,397 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 0.18% or 4,722 shares in its portfolio. Ally Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Rech Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,475 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 7.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.68M shares. Farmers Bankshares owns 56,935 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt has 4.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,285 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19,900 shares to 30,365 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 36,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,278 shares, and cut its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL).