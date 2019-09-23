As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Market Value Rose, Inca Investments Has Increased Stake by $8.31 Million; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Value Rose, Silverback Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96 million, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85B market cap company. It closed at $28.52 lastly. It is down 11.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 195,320 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $68.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 282,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14M shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1 shares. Springowl Assocs Limited holds 1.45% or 103,582 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 171,451 shares. Oaktree Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.63% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 563,426 shares. Silverback Asset Limited Company holds 397,287 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 275 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.7% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 429,163 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 184,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brigade Mgmt Lp stated it has 3.66 million shares. Sei invested in 0% or 58,911 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Grp One Trading LP owns 123,124 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris Inc by 1.48 million shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

