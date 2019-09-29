As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Its Stake by $6.50 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Holder Advent Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 90,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.39 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 442,465 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 17.40 million shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 4.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 78,017 shares. Northeast Investment has invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hennessy Advisors owns 69,700 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nbt State Bank N A New York has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,632 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 51,668 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,840 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 29,190 are owned by Lyons Wealth Management. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp invested in 30,636 shares. Moreover, Willis Invest Counsel has 1.72% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 245,444 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc holds 3,125 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Llc has 14,211 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 3,763 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

