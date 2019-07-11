As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Share Price Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.21 Million; Xylem (XYL) Shares Rose While Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $317,501

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,951 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 77,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 343,445 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 270,807 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $142.89M for 25.30 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 738,220 shares to 32.07M shares, valued at $413.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 13,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,150 are held by Covington Capital Mngmt. Greenleaf has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability has 0.84% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Prio Wealth Partnership has 363,455 shares. Scotia holds 0.1% or 101,609 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds, a New York-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,212 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0% or 187 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Company owns 845,142 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 803,855 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4,806 shares. New England And Mngmt owns 2,600 shares.