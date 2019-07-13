As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Raised Its Stake; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.11M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 165,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.57 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 351,070 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Banco Macro SA (BMA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Continues Revamping, To Shed Risky Assets – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Based On ROA, Banco Macro Is The World’s Most Profitable Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares to 55,787 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,647 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Is A Great Industrial Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/8/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

