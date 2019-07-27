As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Market Valuation Declined, Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Its Position by $1.62 Million; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake Has Lifted by Schneider Capital Management Corp

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 36,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 137,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 574,234 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 76,340 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 150,400 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $229.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Management on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play Argentina’s Eventual Rebound: What To Expect Now And What To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BMA vs. BBD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 1.98% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $131.72M for 8.60 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.26% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares to 236,505 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,247 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Venator Capital Management invested in 2.77% or 103,000 shares. D E Shaw & Com accumulated 103,651 shares. Zebra Cap Lc holds 15,637 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 1.63 million are owned by Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 33,175 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 38,526 shares. Whittier Co owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 20,425 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,498 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 25,549 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 68,061 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 262,721 shares. Ameriprise owns 137,214 shares.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting and Record Dates – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 03, 2019.