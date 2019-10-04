As Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stock Price Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Amedisys (AMED) Stake Maintained by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 334,292 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 303,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 69,974 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 8,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 19,339 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 10,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 156,214 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bladex: High Dividend Yield Countered By Slight Overvaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bladex Gears Up for Latin American Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 5,044 shares to 57,668 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,180 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 82,556 shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,294 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 4,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.04% or 91,444 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 7,083 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 45,916 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated owns 339,200 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Gp has 130,391 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 59,600 shares. Globeflex LP invested in 7,189 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Pnc Serv has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 5,535 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4,454 shares to 22,049 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).