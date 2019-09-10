As Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD) Stock Price Rose, Assetmark Has Increased by $1.32 Million Its Holding; Moors & Cabot Upped Its Stag Indl (STAG) Stake by $539,632; Shares Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 46,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 27,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 409,990 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG)

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 131,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, up from 888,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 10.01M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPROVES RAISING CAPITAL BY 8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 13/03/2018 – CEO LAZARI SAYS BRADESCO AIMS TO SELL 2 PRODUCTS PER CLIENT BY YEAR-END, UP FROM 1.6 CURRENTLY; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case We’re Wrong About Banco Bradesco – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CS vs. BBD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bradesco Doing Well With Improving Brazilian Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 521,379 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $133.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

