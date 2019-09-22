As Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shares Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Cut Its Holding by $8.41 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Boosted Hunt J B Trans Svcs Com (JBHT) Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 97.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 934,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 25,332 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249,000, down from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 17.47M shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPROVES RAISING CAPITAL BY 8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GREW NEARLY 30 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BB-/B’ And ‘brAA-/brA-1+’ Rtgs On Banco Bradesco

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (JBHT) by 269.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 12,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 713,175 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (Call) (NYSE:AON) by 7,276 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) (NYSE:DKS) by 154,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.54 billion for 10.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 13,130 shares to 127,442 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp Com (NYSE:RBC) by 15,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,774 shares, and cut its stake in City Office Reit Inc Com (NYSE:CIO).

