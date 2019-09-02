As Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Share Price Rose, Fiera Capital Boosted Position by $15.98 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Howard Capital Management Cut by $9.01 Million Its Position

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Equity Index Etf (Spy) (SPY) by 21,258 shares to 143,496 shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01 million for 9.72 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.