As Banco Bradesco Adr (BBD) Stock Price Rose, Bp Plc Cut by $346,000 Its Stake; Sandy Spring Bank Holding in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 26,870 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 3.57M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco Adr (BBD) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 829,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 863,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 8.81 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 15,690 shares to 58,960 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated reported 83,851 shares stake. Pinebridge LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 48,538 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,205 shares. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 712,186 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fragasso Group Incorporated invested in 61,589 shares. Moreover, Amp Ltd has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 459,035 shares. Gabalex Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 100,000 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.21% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 334,692 shares. New York-based John G Ullman And Assoc has invested 0.82% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Suntrust Banks holds 0.15% or 658,305 shares. Putnam Fl accumulated 5,991 shares. Bridges Investment owns 59,236 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.94 million for 19.15 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 45,000 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

