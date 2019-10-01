As Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Gfs Advisors Raised Holding; Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Holding Increased by Huber Capital Management Llc

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 431,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 977,010 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 545,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 646,502 shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-2.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES; 17/05/2018 – TETRA NATURAL HEALTH- AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE ALSO INCLUDES SALES OF TETRA NATURAL HEALTH’S INHALATION DEVICE, AIR FILTERS AND ITS MUNCHIES B GONE GUM; 16/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Rev $199.4M

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.’s L-T IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – March Recap: BBVA Compass creates local, community and consumer opportunities; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – FULLY LOADED CET1 CAPITAL RATIO 10.9 PCT AT END-MARCH; 05/04/2018 – BBVA Compass kicks off its Live Music Session series in Dallas with Luke Pell; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bbva Consolidar Seguros’ Ba2/Aaa.Ar Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades the long-term rating of the ABCP Programme IM SUMMA 1 FT to A2 (sf) from A3 (sf); 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cerberus delays listing of Haya until finalises deal with BBVA; 08/03/2018 – BBVA INVESTS IN GERMAN FINTECH SOLARISBANK; 19/03/2018 – February Recap: BBVA Compass continues to create opportunities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold TTI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 96.86 million shares or 0.76% less from 97.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Incorporated reported 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 115,906 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 13,146 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 4,585 shares. Connable Office holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 12,385 shares. 27,958 were reported by Jefferies Group Inc Limited. Berkshire Asset Pa reported 100,000 shares. Glenmede Co Na owns 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Citadel Advisors Limited Com owns 19,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 61,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 18.54 million shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Loews stated it has 15,921 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 677,129 shares in its portfolio.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 34,400 shares to 238,900 shares, valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,207 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).