As Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.34 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Holder Loews Has Cut by $7.37 Million Its Holding

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 268,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,116 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 545,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 2.12M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 30.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 20/03/2018 – Catalonia bank deposits fell 17 percent in secession crisis; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Aaa.Mx Ratings To State Of Mexico’s Mxn 1.5 Billion Enhanced Loan From Bbva Bancomer; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.’s L-T IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Net Profit Rose 12%; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns A3/AAA.MX Ratings To State Of Mexico’s MXN 1.5 Bln Enhanced Loan From BBVA Bancomer; 07/03/2018 – Spain’s BBVA lifts stake in Atom to nearly 40%; 23/05/2018 – SPAIN’S BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS IS FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH BUT WOULD CONSIDER ANY POTENTIAL DEAL WITH UTMOST INTEREST; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Consumo 8, FT; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan goes digital, opens to consumers in multiple states; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cerberus delays listing of Haya until finalises deal with BBVA

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 10,595 shares to 20,280 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

