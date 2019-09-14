As Banc Of California (BANC) Valuation Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Increased Holding by $758,342; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Citizens & Northern Cut Position

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 397,219 shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 11,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,041 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 34,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 2.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,354 shares to 49,075 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants invested in 0.35% or 26,450 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.85 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Condor Management owns 2,568 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 19,220 were reported by Shaker Investments Oh. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 644,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 123,651 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 76,594 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,585 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,285 shares. Provise Management Gp Lc stated it has 47,241 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,624 shares. Sather Fincl Group invested 4.68% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lafayette Invs, Maryland-based fund reported 20,128 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 66,410 shares. 277,500 were reported by Bridgeway Mngmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com has 14,001 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 727,979 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd has 0.09% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 171,995 shares. 326,617 were reported by Kennedy Cap Mngmt. Ranger Lp invested in 0.96% or 1.01M shares. Bbr Partners Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Seidman Lawrence B accumulated 530,323 shares or 6.14% of the stock. Jcsd Cap Ltd holds 379,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 13,727 shares stake. Smith Graham And Com Advsrs LP has invested 0.85% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company accumulated 1.46 million shares or 0.95% of the stock.