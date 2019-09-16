As Banc Of California (BANC) Valuation Rose, Hennessy Advisors Upped Stake by $650,000; Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Raised Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 357,920 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 203,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 589,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.82M, up from 386,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 239,844 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corp stated it has 67,188 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 5,243 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Fmr Limited Company invested in 1,038 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.5% stake. Assetmark reported 303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.09% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 3,852 shares. Blackrock has 5.78 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Svcs has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 17,776 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 87,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,281 are owned by Principal Financial Group. Honeywell International invested in 30,660 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 114 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 196,785 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $132.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,825 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP).

