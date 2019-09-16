As Banc Of California (BANC) Stock Value Rose, Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Position; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lifted Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Position by $576,450 as Share Price Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 129,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 632,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, down from 762,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 206,006 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 13,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.11 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 11,052 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTBI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “17 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Presents At Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,330 activity.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,364 shares to 131,271 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,221 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold CTBI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,021 shares. 178 were reported by Glenmede Commerce Na. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 284,371 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 7,700 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 18,281 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 116,841 shares. Sterling Cap Llc has 22,484 shares. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn accumulated 49,762 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 375,692 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 9,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Denali Lc has 201 shares. 15,378 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aimmune, Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Dickâ€™s, Halliburton, HP, JPMorgan, Loweâ€™s, Lyft, Schlumberger, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Buy Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California Inc.: Banc of California, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 62,869 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.