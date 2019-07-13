As Banc Of California (BANC) Stock Price Declined, Salzhauer Michael Boosted Its Holding by $317,603; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Has Upped by Summit Securities Group Llc

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 24,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 92,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 271,703 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3448.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, up from 155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 108,900 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Call) (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 29,735 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 34,700 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 19,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 30,512 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.64% or 54,921 shares. Conning Inc holds 73,388 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 68,760 shares in its portfolio. 85 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth. First Natl invested in 0.07% or 7,823 shares. Rdl Financial Inc accumulated 15,177 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 314,816 were reported by Massachusetts Ma. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 22.85 million shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell to buy up to 37M shares via Dutch Auction tender – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBassel -3% after big misses on Q4 earnings, revenues – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 32,590 shares. Second Curve Lc owns 762,000 shares for 8.04% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 65,890 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 21,050 shares. Patriot Prns Group Inc Incorporated LP accumulated 9.06% or 1.46 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 61,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 6.15 million shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 78,619 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 31,481 shares. Principal Gp Inc invested in 342,719 shares. Jcsd Capital Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).