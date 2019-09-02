As Banc Of California (BANC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Chevron Texaco (CVX) Share Price Rose While Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.31 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Texaco Corp (CVX) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 298,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.80M, down from 309,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Texaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $733.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 161,988 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.57M for 17.35 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management Lp stated it has 45,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 29,138 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 1.01 million shares. 52,751 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 8,948 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 216,491 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Pl Capital Advisors Ltd Co reported 13.67% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 85,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ranger Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.01% or 1.01M shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 11,006 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc stated it has 176,820 shares. Bluemountain Lc reported 64,619 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 76,135 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcareinc. by 59,838 shares to 533,746 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 164,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) by 1,486 shares to 15,301 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swift Transportation Hlgs Inc. by 128,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56 billion for 15.57 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 31,428 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,492 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd has 6,300 shares. Tctc Ltd has 25,211 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 1.53M shares stake. Orrstown Financial holds 7,341 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Advsr invested in 22,649 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 8,321 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,644 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 164,100 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pictet Cie (Europe) accumulated 6,511 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Liability holds 541,720 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,501 shares.

