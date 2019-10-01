As Banc Of California (BANC) Share Price Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Has Lifted Stake by $758,342; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Holder Legacy Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $1.29 Million

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 98,757 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 27,395 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $217.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 13.40M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Strategic Value Investing: Deep-Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool" published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance" published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com" with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,891 shares. Bb&T holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 335,204 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 770,245 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 0.11% stake. 453,616 are owned by Barr E S Communication. Salem Counselors has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Morgan Stanley holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17.88M shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,172 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10.46 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Ltd has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,666 shares. Private Management Gp accumulated 371,244 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 9,410 shares. 3,942 are owned by Shine Advisory Svcs Inc. Grimes & Inc holds 0.12% or 32,048 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 234,332 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.83% or 123,576 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.38% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Citigroup invested in 0% or 52,236 shares. Rmb Management Limited Com reported 0.09% stake. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Fifth Third Bancorporation has 7,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling has 157 shares. Jcsd Ltd Company owns 379,300 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 4,920 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Kennedy Cap stated it has 326,617 shares. Teton Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).