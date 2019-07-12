As Banc Calif (BANC) Shares Declined, Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Stake by $2.65 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 22,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,459 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 217,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 562,734 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Banc Calif Inc (BANC) by 83.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 479,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,134 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 576,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Banc Calif Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 271,703 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results and 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Co reported 1,620 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd invested in 2,840 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 450 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Commerce Ma has 0.08% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Intl Grp reported 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Axa owns 19,764 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 28,022 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Serv reported 382 shares stake. 179,557 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 1.25M shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 417,403 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 12,819 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $102.45M for 29.56 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.01M shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $86.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (Put) (NYSE:MET) by 146,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.57M for 18.39 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 22,422 shares to 301,482 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 44,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).