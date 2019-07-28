As Ballard Pwr Sys New (BLDP) Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised by $540,000 Its Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 73,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,357 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 111,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 588,026 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (BLDP) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 537,780 shares traded. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 21.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDP News: 01/05/2018 – BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS GETS ORDER FOR 40 FUEL CELL MODULES; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 01/05/2018 – BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS ORDER TO POWER VAN HOOL BUSES IN GERMANY; 30/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Ballard Bridge Lane Northbound Closures on Tuesday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 10; 24/04/2018 – David Ballard Joins Docupace Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: New Designated Bike Share Parking Areas Come to Ballard; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 01/05/2018 – Ballard Power Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Ballard Power Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 15,313 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 202,024 shares. Long Pond Capital LP reported 1.71% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4,173 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. 10,990 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd Co. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ftb Advisors holds 105 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 965,919 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.24% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 244 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 69,437 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 146,000 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,430 shares to 480,024 shares, valued at $131.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 174,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 148,187 shares to 26,813 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaukos Corp by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

