As Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Share Value Rose, Ariel Investments Has Cut Stake; As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Lifted Its Position

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc. (BTN) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 225,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.91% . The hedge fund held 3.59 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Ballantyne Strong Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 12,408 shares traded. Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEMKT:BTN) has declined 47.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BTN News: 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Rev $15.8M; 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/03/2018 – Ballantyne Introduces Luxury, Artisanal Limited-Edition Collection; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Spo; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ballantyne Strong Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTN); 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 30/04/2018 – Strong/MDI Reaches Agreement with Eclipse Screens and Adds Curvilinear Screens for Themed Applications to Its Product Lineup; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority; 10/03/2018 Hometown Source: Wrestling: Ballantyne’s state title is twice as nice; 29/05/2018 – BALLANTYNE STRONG INC – ON MAY 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER INSTALLMENT PAYMENT AGREEMENT NEC FINANCIAL SERVICES – SEC FILING

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 5.65M shares traded or 49.01% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS the kingdom would pursue a nuclear weapon if its regional rival Iran obtains one; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN TELLS CBS NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS AMENDS CBS’ BYLAWS

Since April 1, 2019, it had 52 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.92 million activity.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc. by 776,610 shares to 7.56M shares, valued at $156.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 379,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold BTN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 6.25 million shares or 4.33% less from 6.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 41,891 shares. Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Ariel Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.59M shares stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Morgan Stanley has 111 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) or 16,632 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 344,000 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) for 18,488 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 78,538 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 986,674 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,729 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 12,517 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 109,920 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 730 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.