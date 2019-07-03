As Ball Corp. (BLL) Share Price Rose, Holder Decatur Capital Management Lowered by $5.57 Million Its Holding; American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Holder Ionic Capital Management Cut Position by $1.24 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 2.72 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp. (BLL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 97,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,681 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 237,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $749.08M for 4.76 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.89 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson Co holds 0% or 9,113 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il reported 96,302 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.77% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 3.52 million shares. Us Bancshares De has 3,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 6,032 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,365 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 9,713 shares. 192,000 were accumulated by Raging Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% or 18,647 shares. Alphamark Llc holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap stated it has 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “August 2nd Options Now Available For American Airlines Group (AAL) – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air fares bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Earnings Prediction Boosts Airline Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Halliburton Slides While American Airlines Flies – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: I, AAL, TRUP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares to 592,926 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 33,678 shares to 117,128 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Research & Co stated it has 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 7,538 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 1.38M shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.02% or 12,800 shares. Cibc has 28,590 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Comm Limited has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 63,940 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 40,766 shares. Indiana & Investment Com holds 101,311 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 34,190 shares. Lapides Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Regions Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,714 shares. Select Equity Gru Lp holds 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 1.14M shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $221.61 million for 27.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. The insider HAYES JOHN A sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06M.