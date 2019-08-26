As Ball (Call) (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Lowered Its Position; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lifted Its Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) as Stock Price Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (BLL) by 58.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 26,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 45,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Ball Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 1.09 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 252,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $267.47. About 191,723 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12M shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $893.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 130,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.4% or 3.41 million shares in its portfolio. 3,472 were accumulated by Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il. 21,578 are owned by Zacks Mngmt. Eagle Asset Management owns 156,759 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 5,058 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,283 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Co holds 7,338 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Llc stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fairfield Bush & Co has invested 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Saturna Cap holds 81,600 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Co reported 723 shares stake. 137,351 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 75 shares in its portfolio.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith Ao Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 27,448 shares to 57,930 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UA) by 39,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc reported 109,438 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc owns 1,460 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fort Lp owns 7,829 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.20 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 548,533 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 61,100 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 9,348 shares. 28,001 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc reported 157,314 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 173,681 shares. Prudential Fincl has 325,443 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc owns 277,048 shares.