As Ball (BLL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Holding by $359,100; Boeing (BA) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72 million shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 18,132 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 24,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 2.39 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 6,770 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc accumulated 0.43% or 4,605 shares. Citigroup holds 0.19% or 529,185 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council owns 12,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 11,919 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,864 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com invested in 61,709 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.51% or 71,800 shares. Cadinha & Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,060 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,706 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 2,577 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 0.02% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.44% or 4,074 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.33M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petrobras Adr (NYSE:PBR) by 20,406 shares to 289,143 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dassault Systemes Sa Adr (DASTY) by 6,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

