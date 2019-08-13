As Ball (BLL) Stock Rose, Blair William & Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $542,754; Ls Investment Advisors Holding in Colgate Palmolive (CL) Has Upped by $369,580

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 87,228 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 81,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 2.41M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 9,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 26,371 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 16,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.45M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 4.58% or 842,119 shares. 1.12M were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 32.17M shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 5,025 shares. Cetera Limited accumulated 11,156 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 1.45 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 392 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 9,348 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 18,132 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 15.54M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.02% or 34,190 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Com holds 0.2% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 41,790 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 136,278 shares to 209,859 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,387 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Corporation has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 29,470 were accumulated by City Hldgs. Putnam Fl Mngmt Communications reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Renaissance Tech Limited Com stated it has 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tci Wealth owns 891 shares. Bath Savings Comm has 0.91% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 74,834 shares. Towercrest Capital Management stated it has 7,299 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.17% or 1.35 million shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 402,755 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Howe & Rusling reported 1,465 shares stake. Cohen Lawrence B reported 3,428 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) by 24,280 shares to 778,579 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,639 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).