As Ball (BLL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered by $4.05 Million Its Stake; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Rose, American Assets Investment Management Increased Stake by $957,000

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 71,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,707 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, down from 284,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 1.58M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 16/04/2018 – Jonathan Ball Named Chief Marketing Officer of Advice Local; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 2.67 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares to 49,909 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.28 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A also sold $5.06M worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 was sold by Fisher Daniel William.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

