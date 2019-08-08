As Ball (BLL) Shares Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Trimmed Holding by $328,320; Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.59M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 308,937 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.92 million, up from 294,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $350.81. About 294,596 shares traded or 35.47% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Service reported 29,307 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 18,731 shares stake. Whittier Tru owns 318 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Axa owns 146,002 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Horizon Investments Lc invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited accumulated 2.10M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pnc Financial Service Gp Inc reported 200,061 shares. Addenda Cap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,806 shares. 39,329 were reported by Franklin Res. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 554,023 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares to 87,925 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,362 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 6,833 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 177,522 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,993 shares. Fiera holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 23,252 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co invested in 14,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 284,396 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 26 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 19,416 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,177 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd has 5,076 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co accumulated 34,365 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 9,026 shares. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.18 million activity. $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Leonard Michael S.