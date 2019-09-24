As Ball (BLL) Shares Rose, Sigma Planning Trimmed Stake by $381,501; Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stake Has Lifted by Dudley & Shanley Llc

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 58.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 5,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 3,889 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272,000, down from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 1.19 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 229,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, up from 214,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 45.60M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,030 shares to 52,164 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,328 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6.75 million shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,645 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cap World has 0.39% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 56.90M shares. Hartford Management holds 0.6% or 62,058 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 14,753 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. New York-based Bluefin Trading Ltd has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Asset Incorporated invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Victory Inc owns 979,336 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Co Na invested in 23,962 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 4.85M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 0.49% or 210,876 shares. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Mgmt has 5.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.92 million shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36M for 25.66 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.