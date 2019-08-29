As Ball (BLL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rivulet Capital Trimmed Position; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Increased Its Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $475,904

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 79,250 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54M, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 121,485 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 89,917 shares. Asset One Com Ltd holds 148,004 shares. Private Advisor Gp Llc owns 6,260 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bain Cap Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.26% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.03% or 56,079 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 239,771 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 758,250 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 267 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 86,774 shares. Everence Cap invested in 12,911 shares. Burney has 57,442 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 63,458 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 155,682 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares to 236,583 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,532 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 72,061 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 130,420 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 12,801 shares. Blair William And Il reported 49,482 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 2.25% or 670,919 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns reported 164,280 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 120,301 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 763,922 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 31,452 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,127 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,586 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 16,035 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Research And Mgmt Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).