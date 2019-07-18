As Ball (BLL) Share Price Rose, Brookside Capital Management Lowered by $61.37 Million Its Stake; Mackenzie Financial Lifted Its Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Position by $3.20 Million; Share Price Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 590,427 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 1.56M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 260.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 266,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 369,241 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 102,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 3.03M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence owns 12,911 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Inc accumulated 29,307 shares or 1.77% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.22% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Sigma Planning accumulated 9,418 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 378,609 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc has 0.5% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated holds 7,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP invested in 9,890 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.16% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fragasso Incorporated holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 54,705 shares. World Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,451 shares. Advsr Cap Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 68,663 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl has 732,510 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M worth of stock or 91,701 shares. Shares for $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball – High Debt And Ambitious Management – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58M for 26.35 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 111,864 shares. Canyon Cap Ltd invested 1.2% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Federated Pa stated it has 237,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 2.04M shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 5.85M shares. Brown Advisory reported 31,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 891,906 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 72,860 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).