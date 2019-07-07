As Ball (BLL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Stake; Now (DNOW) Holder Heartland Advisors Cut Its Position by $352,313

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 797,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.06 million, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 1.41 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 27,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,416 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 482,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 390,938 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 0.03% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3,900 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 60,472 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Old Savings Bank In holds 122,411 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 7,380 were accumulated by Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 7,226 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 107,961 shares. Sasco Ct stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.08% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 43,606 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 16,594 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 12,980 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc owns 53,793 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 394,275 shares stake. The New York-based Gideon Capital has invested 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Md Sass Investors Serv Inc holds 255,156 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 103,378 shares to 418,310 shares, valued at $76.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.59M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. 7,000 shares were sold by Fisher Daniel William, worth $371,886 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.78M for 40.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Addison, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,230 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 183,762 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca invested 2.93% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). State Street Corporation accumulated 3.42 million shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs, New Mexico-based fund reported 171 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 1,083 shares. Peoples Fincl Service has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 350 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,840 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Omers Administration reported 0.01% stake. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated owns 11,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP holds 0% or 12,100 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 35,007 shares to 280,262 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 486,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

