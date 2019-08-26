As Ball (BLL) Market Value Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Its Position by $360,468; Institute For Wealth Management Increases Position in Tesla (TSLA)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.56M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/05/2018 – Is Tesla Abandoning the Mass Market?; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Idling Model 3 Shows Musk Unable to Make On-the-Fly Fixes; 14/03/2018 – TSLA: Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Tesla Subcontractor’s Broken Jaw Triggered First of Two Probes; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla ”Autopilot”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tesla Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSLA); 29/03/2018 – Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi: Tesla has always been ‘overly ambitious’ in its business targets; 09/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders are due to vote on March 21, and the company needs majority approval for the proposal to go through; 30/03/2018 – TESLA INC – AN UPDATE ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 24,237 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 30,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 1.93 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 5,853 shares to 7,362 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 25,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,685 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 45,351 shares to 79,467 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

