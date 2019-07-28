As Ball (BLL) Market Value Rose, Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Stake; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted by $708,826

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ball (BLL) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 79,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,703 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 95,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ball for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,701 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, up from 450,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. The insider HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M. The insider MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) by 31,869 shares to 68,502 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 107,961 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated owns 6,078 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 392 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 13,945 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 84,793 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company owns 84,592 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 16,594 shares stake. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 675 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.57M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 7,226 shares. Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 151 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 277,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 146,635 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 44,366 shares to 251,083 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 20,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,458 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd owns 4,466 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 0.18% or 8,184 shares in its portfolio. Rowland And Communication Investment Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albion Ut reported 86,038 shares stake. Dupont Corp has 211,127 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 198,861 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 18.70 million shares. Japan-based Nippon Life Ins Company has invested 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1.57% or 202,070 shares. Argent Mgmt Llc owns 192,300 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company stated it has 533,930 shares. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 246,976 shares. Community Bancorp Na holds 1.75% or 146,898 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).