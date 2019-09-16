As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, London Co Of Virginia Raised Position by $5.75 Million; Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined While Bluespruce Investments LP Has Raised Its Holding

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 73.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.61 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 2.16 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 83,288 shares as the company's stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 744,802 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.13 million, up from 661,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 1.14M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Llp has invested 0.43% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 393,072 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,692 shares. Investec Asset holds 0.05% or 648,507 shares. 10,172 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Nuwave Investment Lc holds 44 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 165 shares. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership reported 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fred Alger holds 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 5,811 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc holds 2,996 shares. 15,948 are held by Cibc Ww Markets Inc. Covington Mngmt owns 381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 5,012 shares. First Republic Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 75,904 shares to 357,102 shares, valued at $74.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 81,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).