As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Its Position; Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Cut Stake by $4.27 Million as Market Value Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 417.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 17,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,149 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 910,540 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.53M market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 247,030 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 0% or 338,380 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division reported 13,945 shares. 7,538 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct holds 2.91M shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 722 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.15% or 732,510 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 22,036 shares. Blackrock holds 22.15 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3,007 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 737,153 shares or 5.44% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Aerospace Successfully Commissions Small Satellite, Begins On-Orbit Testing of Green Fuel – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,151 shares to 10 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Fisher Daniel William, worth $371,886. Shares for $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C on Wednesday, February 6.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affimed moving closer to restart of AFM11 program – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed up 14% ahead of AFM11 update – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Affimed to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed reports Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.