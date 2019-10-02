As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Position by $65.64 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Augustine Asset Management Lifted Position by $324,231

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 38385.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.80 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 540,558 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 2.46 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. repos and the JPMorgan factor – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan traders charged with rigging metals markets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 564,323 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 3.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 3,882 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,024 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.88% stake. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj reported 6,044 shares stake. Investment Management Of Virginia Lc owns 40,131 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Wyoming-based Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.06% or 35,565 shares in its portfolio. 127 are held by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Mengis Inc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,995 shares. 61,096 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 28,130 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.62% or 17,910 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 559,511 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp reported 170,361 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 25,917 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp holds 0.02% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Serv holds 29,508 shares. 32,151 are held by Franklin Res Inc. Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,844 shares. Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 12,250 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 140,519 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.07% or 114,918 shares. Hartford Mgmt Com owns 0.07% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 36,582 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 3.73M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division owns 0.14% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 13,945 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 639,212 shares.

