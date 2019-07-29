As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $4.05 Million; Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.43 million, down from 6.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 2.00M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 71,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,707 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 284,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 1.55 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 1,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,973 shares to 38,070 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci China A Etf by 17,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,004 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 224,371 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com reported 3,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Willis Counsel stated it has 64,720 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ing Groep Nv owns 31,603 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.55 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 11,395 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 619,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.04% or 135,605 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 618,451 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 534,425 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 50,388 shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.73M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. Shares for $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58M for 27.78 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.