As Balchem (BCPC) Share Value Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Upped by $325,220 Its Position; Excalibur Management Has Boosted Verizon (VZ) Stake by $300,015 as Share Value Declined

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 17.94 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 129.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The hedge fund held 6,261 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 2,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.62% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 189,632 shares traded or 75.72% up from the average. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 127,314 shares to 153,086 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,050 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.