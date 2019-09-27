As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Holder Legacy Capital Partners Has Upped Stake; Primecap Management Company Has Cut Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $4.53 Million

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 61,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $334.87M, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 1.22 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 614.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 8,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 1,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.60 million shares traded or 46.92% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 500,000 shares to 11.30 million shares, valued at $63.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 89,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $225.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 4,540 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

